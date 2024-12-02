Left Menu

BJP Promises Continuation of AAP's Free Schemes if Elected

BJP pledges to continue AAP's free electricity, water, and bus schemes for women if it wins the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The party plans to gather public feedback for its manifesto through meetings and video vans, while accusing AAP of spreading false propaganda.

Updated: 02-12-2024 19:50 IST
BJP chairman Ramvir Singh Bidhuri announced that the party will sustain the current AAP government's free electricity and water supply schemes, as well as bus rides for women, should they secure power in the impending Delhi elections.

In a press briefing, Bidhuri revealed plans to collect public opinions for the BJP manifesto via community meetings starting Thursday and accused AAP leaders of misleading the populace with claims that BJP would terminate these free services.

He emphasized the commitment to continue and enhance these facilities, while introducing the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in their first Cabinet meeting. Additional criticisms were leveled at the Delhi government regarding water access and electricity surcharges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

