Rebels Reignite Aleppo: The Syrian Conflict's New Chapter

Syrian rebels have recaptured Aleppo, reigniting the conflict and disrupting long-stagnant frontlines in the region. This marks the first significant control shift since 2016. The offensive, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and backed by Turkey, faces opposition from government forces supported by Russia and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After years of dormant frontlines, Syrian rebels have recaptured Aleppo from President Bashar al-Assad, reigniting the decade-long conflict. The rebels' surprise offensive on November 26 marked the first control shift since 2016, disrupting a tense status quo in the region.

Led by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, rebels swiftly advanced south and southwest of Aleppo, gaining ground in Hama province. Government forces, backed by Russian airstrikes, vow to retaliate as the conflict sees its most serious escalation in years.

The rebels' gains come as regional power dynamics shift, with major backers of Assad, including Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah, distracted by conflicts, such as the Ukraine war. The international community remains without a peace plan despite U.N. calls for negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

