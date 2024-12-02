Left Menu

Delhi Hit-and-Run: Man Arrested for Injuring Woman Constable

The Delhi Police apprehended Raghav Gupta, a 29-year-old from Janakpuri, for a hit-and-run incident that injured a woman constable near Africa Avenue Road. The occurrence took place at 5:15 PM on November 18. Gupta was caught after CCTV footage helped identify his Hyundai i20, now seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:56 IST
Delhi Hit-and-Run: Man Arrested for Injuring Woman Constable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has successfully nabbed a 29-year-old individual involved in a hit-and-run case that injured a woman constable on duty in southwest Delhi. The accused, Raghav Gupta from Janakpuri, has been detained by law enforcement, and the offending Hyundai i20 vehicle has been confiscated.

The unfortunate incident transpired on November 18 at approximately 5:15 PM when the constable, designated at RK Puram police station, was heading to her duty near Sarojini Nagar Depot. The rash driving left her injured, and she was promptly admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical attention.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR and initiated a thorough investigation. By scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity, authorities were able to pinpoint Gupta's vehicle and issued a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Gupta now faces charges for his reckless behavior and abandoning the crime scene after causing harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024