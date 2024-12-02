Delhi Hit-and-Run: Man Arrested for Injuring Woman Constable

The Delhi Police has successfully nabbed a 29-year-old individual involved in a hit-and-run case that injured a woman constable on duty in southwest Delhi. The accused, Raghav Gupta from Janakpuri, has been detained by law enforcement, and the offending Hyundai i20 vehicle has been confiscated.

The unfortunate incident transpired on November 18 at approximately 5:15 PM when the constable, designated at RK Puram police station, was heading to her duty near Sarojini Nagar Depot. The rash driving left her injured, and she was promptly admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical attention.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR and initiated a thorough investigation. By scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity, authorities were able to pinpoint Gupta's vehicle and issued a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Gupta now faces charges for his reckless behavior and abandoning the crime scene after causing harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)