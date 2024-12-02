Left Menu

Teacher Convicted in POCSO Act Case for Harassing Schoolgirls

A Delhi court convicted a school teacher for sexually harassing and intimidating five minor girls in 2015. The accused, who also faced charges under the POCSO Act, was found guilty of making inappropriate comments and recording videos of the victims, establishing a pattern of sexual misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:44 IST
Teacher Convicted in POCSO Act Case for Harassing Schoolgirls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has delivered a guilty verdict for a school teacher accused of sexually harassing and intimidating five minor girls in 2015. The teacher, employed as a lab assistant and absentee teacher, faced charges under the POCSO Act.

In an insightful judgment, the court noted the reliability of the victims' testimonies as they corroborated the series of events alleging harassment and assault. The evidence included video clips recovered from the accused's mobile phone, pointing to his misconduct.

Despite defense arguments claiming the allegations were fabricated, the court emphasized the strong accounts provided by the young victims. The convicted teacher awaits sentencing for charges of criminal intimidation and sexual offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024