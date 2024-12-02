Teacher Convicted in POCSO Act Case for Harassing Schoolgirls

A Delhi court has delivered a guilty verdict for a school teacher accused of sexually harassing and intimidating five minor girls in 2015. The teacher, employed as a lab assistant and absentee teacher, faced charges under the POCSO Act.

In an insightful judgment, the court noted the reliability of the victims' testimonies as they corroborated the series of events alleging harassment and assault. The evidence included video clips recovered from the accused's mobile phone, pointing to his misconduct.

Despite defense arguments claiming the allegations were fabricated, the court emphasized the strong accounts provided by the young victims. The convicted teacher awaits sentencing for charges of criminal intimidation and sexual offenses.

