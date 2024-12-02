Supreme Court Deliberates on FDA's E-Cigarette Regulation Battle
The U.S. Supreme Court reviewed the FDA's denial of flavored e-cigarette sales due to health risks to youths. E-cigarette companies Triton and Vapetasia argued the FDA's regulatory standards were inconsistent. The tension between regulatory guidelines and vaping appeal to minors is central to the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:11 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court faced a critical decision on Monday regarding the FDA's refusal to allow the sale of flavored e-cigarettes by two companies, deemed a significant health risk to young people.
The case, initiated by the FDA's appeal under President Joe Biden's administration, follows a lower court ruling questioning the agency's adherence to proper legal procedures under the Administrative Procedure Act.
As e-cigarette manufacturers Triton Distribution and Vapetasia contest the FDA's standards, the case could shape future regulatory authority and the vaping industry's landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Faculty Member Faces Legal Action for Forced Tonsure of Student Amid Anti-Ragging Regulations
Italy Tightens E-Scooter Regulations Amid Safety Concerns
Road Safety Set to Improve with New Traffic Radar Regulations
EU Council Backs Deforestation Regulation Amendment for Legal Clarity
Musk and Ramaswamy to Slash Federal Regulations under Trump's Efficiency Team