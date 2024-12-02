Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on FDA's E-Cigarette Regulation Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court reviewed the FDA's denial of flavored e-cigarette sales due to health risks to youths. E-cigarette companies Triton and Vapetasia argued the FDA's regulatory standards were inconsistent. The tension between regulatory guidelines and vaping appeal to minors is central to the case.

Updated: 02-12-2024 22:11 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court faced a critical decision on Monday regarding the FDA's refusal to allow the sale of flavored e-cigarettes by two companies, deemed a significant health risk to young people.

The case, initiated by the FDA's appeal under President Joe Biden's administration, follows a lower court ruling questioning the agency's adherence to proper legal procedures under the Administrative Procedure Act.

As e-cigarette manufacturers Triton Distribution and Vapetasia contest the FDA's standards, the case could shape future regulatory authority and the vaping industry's landscape.

