Manipur's Open Door Policy for Evicted Residents of Pre-1961 Origin
Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, is coordinating with Assam authorities regarding recent evictions in Karbi Anglong. People evicted from alleged illegal settlements who were residents of Manipur before 1961 can return to their native villages. Authorities are verifying the identities of those affected.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced he is working with Assam officials to address the recent eviction of individuals from Karbi Anglong. The displaced who were original residents of Manipur before 1961 will be permitted to return to their ancestral villages.
Singh responded to media questions about the eviction of Kukis from unauthorized settlements, amidst concerns they might move to neighboring Manipur. He assured that verification processes are underway to confirm their eligibility based on residence history.
The cut-off date for eligibility is linked to the Inner Line Permit and measures against illegal immigration in Manipur, set at 1961. Singh has already sought confirmation of identities and residences from local district authorities to facilitate the return of those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
