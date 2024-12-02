Tensions Rise Amid Diplomatic Incident in Agartala

On Monday, India condemned a significant breach of the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala, where protesters angered by the detention of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das entered the premises.

The Ministry of External Affairs criticized the act of vandalism, emphasizing the need to protect diplomatic and consular properties. Security for Bangladeshi missions in India is being increased.

Following the incident, Bangladesh's foreign ministry has demanded a thorough investigation and has accused local police of failing to control the situation, while urging protection for its officials under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)