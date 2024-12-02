Tensions Rise Amid Diplomatic Incident in Agartala
India expressed deep regret over a breach at the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala by protesters against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. The Indian government vowed to enhance security for Bangladeshi missions. The incident has led to diplomatic protests and calls for investigation.
On Monday, India condemned a significant breach of the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala, where protesters angered by the detention of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das entered the premises.
The Ministry of External Affairs criticized the act of vandalism, emphasizing the need to protect diplomatic and consular properties. Security for Bangladeshi missions in India is being increased.
Following the incident, Bangladesh's foreign ministry has demanded a thorough investigation and has accused local police of failing to control the situation, while urging protection for its officials under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
