Samajwadi Party's Push for Justice in Sambhal Violence

A delegation from the Samajwadi Party, led by former Lok Sabha MP and Moradabad mayor S T Hasan, visited the Moradabad district jail on Monday. They met with individuals accused in the Sambhal violence case, offering them legal assistance. Hasan emphasized that many have been 'falsely' booked and assured them of the party's support.

The visit, scheduled in advance, included 15 people, among them MLAs Samarpal Singh from Naugawan Sadat and Nawab Jaan Khan from Thakurdwara. Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Hasan stressed the need for legal intervention to protect innocent individuals inadvertently caught up in the violence.

Amid political criticism likening Sambhal's situation to 'political tourism,' Hasan challenged those ignoring violence elsewhere, like in Manipur. The recent tension in Sambhal, sparked by a court-ordered mosque survey, has led to widespread arrests under challenging conditions, with a judicial commission now probing the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)