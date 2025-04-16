Judicial Commission Probes Sambhal Violence Amid Trust Issues with Police

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq appeared before the judicial commission on Wednesday, addressing the November 2024 violence in Sambhal. The inquiry, driven by public distrust of police, seeks clarity on the deadly conflict following a survey at Shahi Jama Masjid.

The Uttar Pradesh government-sanctioned commission is investigating the violence, which led to four deaths and numerous injuries. The violence erupted during a court-mandated survey related to claims of a Hindu temple's existence before the mosque.

With distrust in local enforcement, Barq reiterated faith in the judicial system. He clarified his cooperative stance and aimed for justice in this politically sensitive probe headed by key former officials.

