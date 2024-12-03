Fragile Ceasefire: Deadly Strikes Heighten Tensions in Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Recent Israeli strikes on Lebanese towns have killed at least nine people, as tensions erupt despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Hezbollah accused Israel of violating the truce, prompting missile retaliation. With multiple ceasefire breaches reported, Lebanese authorities are calling for urgent monitoring to stabilize the situation.
Tensions are escalating as Israeli airstrikes on two southern Lebanese towns claimed at least nine lives. The attacks occurred after Hezbollah accused Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement, leading to missile retaliation from the Iran-backed group.
The fragile truce, mediated by the U.S., is under severe strain, with Lebanese authorities reporting numerous violations by Israel. The ceasefire, which took effect less than a week ago, is designed to prevent offensive operations from both sides.
With tensions mounting, Lebanese officials are urging immediate international intervention to ensure compliance. The incidents underscore the fragility of peace efforts in the region, highlighting the need for vigilant monitoring and diplomatic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
