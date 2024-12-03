Rising Tensions: Ceasefire in Jeopardy as Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Fire

Amid escalating tensions, Israel launched a significant wave of airstrikes on Lebanon following projectile attacks by Hezbollah, claiming the lives of at least 11 people. This marks a significant strain on the recent ceasefire between the two forces.

The ceasefire, intended to halt over a year of conflict, is increasingly fragile as accusations of truce violations fly. Hezbollah's retaliatory attack followed Israeli airstrikes earlier in the region, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

Concurrently, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deteriorates, with hunger rising as aid deliveries are disrupted by armed looting and military restrictions, adding layers of complexity to the ongoing regional turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)