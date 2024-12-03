Left Menu

Major Defense Deal: US Approves MH-60R Helicopter Sale to India

The Biden Administration has approved a $1.17 billion sale of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter Equipment to India. This aims to enhance India's anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The main contractor, Lockheed Martin, will provide support and equipment. The decision precedes Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration as the next U.S. President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2024 07:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 07:02 IST
In a landmark decision, the Biden Administration has informed Congress of its approval for the sale of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter Equipment to India, valued at an estimated $1.17 billion.

This deal is intended to bolster India's anti-submarine and warfare technologies, thereby improving its deterrence against present and future security threats, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

With Lockheed Martin as the primary contractor, the agreement includes advanced systems and requires up to 45 U.S. personnel to visit India for further coordination. The announcement comes just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

