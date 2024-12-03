Major Defense Deal: US Approves MH-60R Helicopter Sale to India

In a landmark decision, the Biden Administration has informed Congress of its approval for the sale of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter Equipment to India, valued at an estimated $1.17 billion.

This deal is intended to bolster India's anti-submarine and warfare technologies, thereby improving its deterrence against present and future security threats, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

With Lockheed Martin as the primary contractor, the agreement includes advanced systems and requires up to 45 U.S. personnel to visit India for further coordination. The announcement comes just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

