Tensions Rise as EVM Dispute Sparks Calls for Repoll in Maharashtra Village

Tensions are high in Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly segment as Markadwadi villagers dispute the legitimacy of EVM results in recent state elections. Demanding a repoll, they allege discrepancies in vote counts and insist on using traditional ballot papers.

In response, heavy police forces have been mobilized to maintain order amidst fears of conflict. Prohibitory orders have been enforced, and the district administration has warned against unauthorized repolling activities.

The controversy arose after NCP (SP) candidate Uttam Jankar's unexpected defeat in Markadwadi, leading villagers to question the credibility of EVM tallies. Despite official rejection of their demands, locals remain resolute in seeking a ballot-based election.

