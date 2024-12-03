UN Rights Chief Urges Georgia to Uphold Freedoms of Expression and Assembly Amid Violent Protests

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, today called on Georgian authorities to respect the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly following four nights of violent protests in the capital, Tbilisi. The protests, which erupted over the government's decision to delay negotiations on joining the European Union, were met with what Türk described as "disproportionate and in some cases unnecessary" force by police.

Reports from the protests indicate that dozens of protesters and media workers sustained injuries during the demonstrations, many caused by the police’s aggressive response. Security forces reportedly deployed pepper spray, water cannons, and chemical irritants against protesters, with several journalists allegedly chased and beaten by unidentified individuals.

“The use of unnecessary or disproportionate force against protesters and media workers is extremely worrying,” said Volker Türk. “All Georgians, regardless of their political views, should be able to express their opinions peacefully and freely.”

The High Commissioner stressed that international human rights standards mandate that states create an environment that allows for peaceful assembly without discrimination. Force should only be used as a last resort and must adhere to strict principles, including legality, necessity, proportionality, precaution, and non-discrimination.

Protests, Damage, and Police Injuries

While condemning police violence, Türk also called on protesters to exercise their rights in a peaceful manner. Reports suggest that some demonstrators threw rocks, fireworks, and bottles at police, with damage inflicted on the parliament building. The Ministry of the Interior of Georgia reported that at least 113 law enforcement officers were injured during the unrest.

Despite the challenges, the Special Investigation Service of Georgia, an independent body tasked with investigating law enforcement abuses, has launched an inquiry into the police conduct. “All those responsible for violations must be held accountable, and any allegations of ill-treatment of detainees should be fully investigated,” said Türk.

Lack of Identification for Police Forces

One of the major concerns raised by the High Commissioner was the absence of identification on police uniforms. This issue has long been a problem in Georgia, particularly regarding riot and special police units. Without individual identification numbers or nametags, it is difficult to hold specific officers accountable for misconduct. “These incidents once again highlight the need to address the lack of identification among law enforcement officers,” said Türk, referencing the UN's 2020 guidelines on the use of less-lethal weapons by law enforcement, which advocate for officers to be identifiable by wearing nametags or individual service numbers.

Detentions and Concerns Over Children

The protests resulted in at least 224 detentions, with many protesters facing charges of petty hooliganism or disobeying lawful police orders. Türk expressed particular concern over reports that some of those detained were children, urging the authorities to fully respect the rights of all detainees, including minors.

“Those detained for the legitimate exercise of their rights to peaceful assembly and expression must be released immediately and unconditionally,” urged Türk. He also emphasized that those facing other charges should be granted their rights to due process, including access to legal counsel, the presumption of innocence, and medical care if necessary.

Calls for Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution

In conclusion, Volker Türk encouraged all sectors of Georgian society to foster a peaceful environment and to resolve their differences through inclusive, transparent dialogue. “I encourage all parties to engage in discussions based on the rule of law and established legal procedures, and to ensure that the rights of individuals are respected throughout this process,” he said.