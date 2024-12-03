Left Menu

Rural Development Minister Accuses West Bengal of Diverting Central Funds

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the West Bengal government of diverting central funds meant for welfare schemes to undeserving beneficiaries. Chouhan strongly refuted Trinamool Congress allegations of funds being withheld and emphasized the increased budget allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused the West Bengal government of diverting central funds intended for welfare schemes to individuals who do not qualify as beneficiaries. Speaking on Tuesday, Chouhan emphasized that the misuse of resources would not be tolerated.

During a session in the Lok Sabha, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Chouhan's junior, dismissed claims that the government reduced funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). He stated that the budget allocation for MGNREGS was increased by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore annually compared to the previous year.

Chouhan refuted allegations that Central funds for welfare schemes had not been released to West Bengal, stating that the improper naming and application of schemes by the state were illegal. He reiterated the government's commitment to preventing corruption and misuse of resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

