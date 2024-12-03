Legal Tussle: Shivakumar's Battle Against Money Laundering Probe
The Delhi High Court scheduled a plea by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar against an Enforcement Directorate money laundering probe for January 23. Shivakumar's challenge contests the second investigation as a malafide use of power, arguing it revisits a case already examined by the ED. The agency opposes, citing separate facts in two ECIRs.
The Delhi High Court has set January 23 as the date to hear Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's plea against an Enforcement Directorate money laundering investigation. The court, comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, postponed the hearing initially scheduled for Tuesday, citing the court's packed agenda.
Shivakumar, who moved the high court in 2022, seeks to quash the probe, contending it constitutes a re-investigation into a matter already addressed by the ED in 2018. Represented by senior counsel, Shivakumar argues that the investigation amounts to an abuse of power and underscores the significance of the arguments, noting they will take 'half-a-day'.
The ED, challenging the petition, argues that the two ECIRs in question revolve around distinct facts, with different scheduled offences and sums involved. The agency emphasizes that the Rs 74.93 crore case relates to a CBI FIR in 2020, different from the earlier Rs 8.59 crore case involving criminal conspiracy, thereby not constituting a re-investigation.
