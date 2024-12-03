Left Menu

China Halts Exports of Critical Minerals to the U.S.

China imposes a ban on the export of certain minerals to the U.S., citing national security. This move follows the U.S.'s crackdown on China's chip sector, reflecting escalating trade tensions. The ban applies to gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials, with stricter reviews for graphite exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:57 IST
China has announced a ban on exporting specific minerals to the United States, a strategic move amidst rising tension between the two economic giants. The decision, announced by China's Commerce Ministry, targets items with potential military applications such as gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials.

This latest directive comes in response to the U.S.'s tightening restrictions on China's semiconductor industry, reflecting a tit-for-tat maneuver in the ongoing trade war. Beijing's actions signal a determination to safeguard national security interests and require detailed scrutiny of graphite exports to the U.S.

Despite the ban's implications, data shows no recent shipments of gallium or germanium to the U.S., hinting at an evolving trade landscape. The move underscores China's dominance in the global supply of these critical minerals, fundamental for military and technological uses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

