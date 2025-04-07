Left Menu

Yuan's Downward Trajectory Amid Intensified US-China Trade Tensions

China's yuan fell to its lowest levels in over two months against the dollar amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S. Despite central bank efforts to temper its decline, the yuan's value remains under pressure. Analysts are concerned about the economic impact if the trend continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 07-04-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 08:25 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese yuan has reached a 2-1/2-month low against the U.S. dollar, influenced by ongoing trade tensions between China and the United States. Monday's weakening currency trend follows a series of retaliatory tariffs from both nations, impacting each other's imports.

The yuan's onshore and offshore rates saw fluctuations, with the onshore rate dropping to 7.3165 per dollar before recovering slightly. The People's Bank of China attempted intervention by setting a firmer daily midpoint than market forecasts, indicating a reluctance for drastic devaluation.

Strategists remain watchful of Beijing's potential moves as the domestic economy faces challenges. With talk of possible further weakening, analysts from Capital Economics caution that significant depreciation could mitigate economic damage from tariffs, whereas a lack of adjustment may cause GDP impacts to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

