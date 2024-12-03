Rising Tensions: Diplomatic Crisis Between India and Bangladesh

Recent vandalism at Bangladesh's diplomatic mission in Agartala has been labeled as India's failure by an influential adviser in Bangladesh's interim government. New Delhi has been urged to reassess its relationship with its neighbor after the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's regime.

Law Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul criticized India for supporting Sheikh Hasina's government, perceived as clinging to power without elections. Amidst political change, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has taken over as Chief Adviser. Protests occurred in Agartala against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, escalating to vandalism, which the Ministry of External Affairs deemed regrettable.

Nazrul accused the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti of the vandalism and criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments on peacekeepers in Bangladesh, urging India to address minority oppression within its borders. Tensions have risen since Sheikh Hasina fled to India, and with recent events, enhanced security measures are underway at Bangladeshi diplomatic posts in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)