Karnataka Minister Under Scrutiny in Disproportionate Assets Case

Karnataka Housing and Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan appeared before the Lokayukta police regarding a Disproportionate Assets case. The questioning follows a probe into the IMA Ponzi scheme, during which the Enforcement Directorate provided relevant information to the Lokayukta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:50 IST
Karnataka Housing and Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan appeared before the Lokayukta police on Tuesday, related to a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. Lokayukta sources confirmed the minister's visit.

The case emerged through Hyderabad's IMA Ponzi scheme investigation, during which the Enforcement Directorate uncovered details linking Khan to the DA inquiry. Consequently, he was summoned for questioning.

While Khan's case faced a temporary stay, it was recently lifted, prompting the Lokayukta to resume its investigation into the matter.

