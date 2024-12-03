India and China: Calibrated Path to Engagement After Troop Withdrawal
India and China aim to explore additional facets of their bilateral relationship following troop disengagement along the Himalayan border. The move follows a four-year military stand-off affecting relations, including business ties. Future discussions will focus on de-escalation and maintaining peace, as the nations work to incrementally improve ties.
India and China have taken a significant step towards normalizing their strained relations with the withdrawal of troops from remaining confrontation points along their shared Himalayan border. This development comes after a four-year military deadlock severely impacted business and diplomatic ties between the two Asian powers.
In 2020, violent clashes resulted in casualties on both sides, leading India to implement restrictions on Chinese investments, ban numerous mobile apps, and sever direct flights. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized the necessity of peace in the border areas for any further developments in the bilateral relationship.
Recent negotiations and agreements have paved the way for renewed dialogue and cooperation. However, cautious optimism prevails, with India expected to proceed incrementally in restoring economic links, starting with resuming direct flights and expediting visa processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with EU Amid Geopolitical Shifts
India and UK Forge New Paths: Diplomatic and Economic Ties Strengthened
India-China Relations: A New Chapter Post-Disengagement
Bridging Borders: India-China Disengagement Paves Path to Peace
North Korea and Russia Forge Economic Ties Amid Global Tensions