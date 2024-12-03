Left Menu

India and China: Calibrated Path to Engagement After Troop Withdrawal

India and China aim to explore additional facets of their bilateral relationship following troop disengagement along the Himalayan border. The move follows a four-year military stand-off affecting relations, including business ties. Future discussions will focus on de-escalation and maintaining peace, as the nations work to incrementally improve ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:08 IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

India and China have taken a significant step towards normalizing their strained relations with the withdrawal of troops from remaining confrontation points along their shared Himalayan border. This development comes after a four-year military deadlock severely impacted business and diplomatic ties between the two Asian powers.

In 2020, violent clashes resulted in casualties on both sides, leading India to implement restrictions on Chinese investments, ban numerous mobile apps, and sever direct flights. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized the necessity of peace in the border areas for any further developments in the bilateral relationship.

Recent negotiations and agreements have paved the way for renewed dialogue and cooperation. However, cautious optimism prevails, with India expected to proceed incrementally in restoring economic links, starting with resuming direct flights and expediting visa processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

