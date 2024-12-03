Left Menu

Chandigarh Pioneers Modern Criminal Laws: A New Era of Justice

Chandigarh becomes the first administrative unit to fully implement three new criminal laws under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, replacing colonial-era legislation. These changes aim to modernize India's legal system, focusing on citizens' rights and efficient justice, marking a significant step in breaking from colonial influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:13 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh has emerged as the first administrative region in India to fully implement three new criminal laws, a milestone announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This development is seen as a vital progression towards safeguarding citizens' rights and facilitating ease of justice.

The newly instituted laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — took effect on July 1, phasing out the dated British-era Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Indian Evidence Act. These changes represent a strategic shift from colonial influences towards a more modern legal framework.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized this transformation as a crucial step towards embracing India's constitutional values and aligning with democratic principles. The overhaul aims to address contemporary challenges such as cybercrime and organized crime, striving to build a more transparent and efficient justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

