Alleged Abuse Scandal Shakes Kerala Child Welfare Committee

Three female caretakers from Kerala's Child Welfare Committee were arrested for allegedly abusing a toddler for bed-wetting. The women, contractual employees, reportedly injured the child's private parts. Legal action was initiated under POCSO and BNS after a complaint from the Committee. Protests erupted outside the CWC office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three female caretakers working with Kerala's Child Welfare Committee were arrested on Tuesday, facing allegations of abusing a two-and-a-half-year-old girl for wetting the bed at night. The police confirmed the charges involve 'physical abuse' of the child's private parts.

The accused, all contractual employees, were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A senior officer from the Museum police station reported injuries were inflicted on the child, allegedly due to disturbances caused to the caretakers' sleep.

Legal proceedings commenced following a complaint lodged by the Child Welfare Committee. As the incident came to public attention, Youth Congress activists staged a demonstration outside the CWC office, demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

