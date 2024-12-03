Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Constitution Lesson Inspires Unity
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted a Constitution lesson for over 50 students, highlighting the importance of unity and social justice. The session was part of the Constitution Reading Campaign, focusing on secularism and the rejection of caste divisions, inspired by historical and contemporary figures.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah transformed his home office, Krishna, into a classroom on Tuesday, delivering a Constitution lesson to more than 50 students across the state. The initiative was part of the Constitution Reading Campaign, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of its principles.
The engaging session included discussions, essay competition awards, and thoughtful reflections on constitutional values. Quoting B.R. Ambedkar, Siddaramaiah emphasized the role of individuals in upholding the Constitution, while referencing poet Kuvempu's vision of unity. He underscored that secularism and social justice remain pillars of India's pluralism.
Condemning the caste system as 'barbaric,' the Chief Minister shared his own life journey from educational deprivation to becoming a lawyer, underscoring the transformative power of education. He urged citizens to grasp the Constitution's goals, lauding social reformer Basavanna's historical rejection of casteism and stressing the Constitution's aim to inspire equality and respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
