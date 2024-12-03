Left Menu

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Constitution Lesson Inspires Unity

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted a Constitution lesson for over 50 students, highlighting the importance of unity and social justice. The session was part of the Constitution Reading Campaign, focusing on secularism and the rejection of caste divisions, inspired by historical and contemporary figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:25 IST
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Constitution Lesson Inspires Unity
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah transformed his home office, Krishna, into a classroom on Tuesday, delivering a Constitution lesson to more than 50 students across the state. The initiative was part of the Constitution Reading Campaign, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of its principles.

The engaging session included discussions, essay competition awards, and thoughtful reflections on constitutional values. Quoting B.R. Ambedkar, Siddaramaiah emphasized the role of individuals in upholding the Constitution, while referencing poet Kuvempu's vision of unity. He underscored that secularism and social justice remain pillars of India's pluralism.

Condemning the caste system as 'barbaric,' the Chief Minister shared his own life journey from educational deprivation to becoming a lawyer, underscoring the transformative power of education. He urged citizens to grasp the Constitution's goals, lauding social reformer Basavanna's historical rejection of casteism and stressing the Constitution's aim to inspire equality and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024