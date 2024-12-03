West Bengal Assembly's Stand Against Waqf Amendment Bill

The West Bengal Assembly took a firm stance on Tuesday, passing a resolution urging the withdrawal of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 by a voice vote. Despite opposition from BJP legislators, who walked out in protest, the resolution highlights concerns about the bill's potential impact on Waqf administration.

Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who moved the resolution, cautioned that the proposed bill could lead to significant changes without adequate prior consultation, arguing it could compromise Muslim representation in the Waqf Council. However, BJP representatives described the resolution as an exercise in vote-bank politics, asserting the amendment is in the interest of Muslim women and children.

The ongoing debate is further fueled by claims from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused the central government of a divisive agenda. As discussions progress in the Joint Parliamentary Committee, tensions remain high over fundamental rights and representation in the proposed legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)