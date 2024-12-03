Manipur Extends Internet Suspension Amid Ongoing Tensions

The Manipur government on Tuesday announced an extension of the mobile internet suspension in nine districts, prolonging the blackout until December 5. This measure follows the eruption of violence after the discovery of multiple bodies in local rivers.

The Home Department's order indicated that the internet suspension would persist in districts including Imphal West, Imphal East, and Kakching, among others, as a precautionary step to manage the law and order situation.

While mobile internet services remain halted, the government had conditionally resumed broadband services on November 19 to mitigate inconveniences faced by the public, healthcare, and educational sectors due to the digital blackout.

(With inputs from agencies.)