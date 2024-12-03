Russian Naval Power: Hypersonic Drills in the Med
Russian Navy frigates have conducted drills in the Mediterranean Sea, firing Zircon hypersonic missiles. A submarine launched a Kalibr cruise missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Additionally, a coastal missile system launched an Onyx anti-ship missile, demonstrating advanced military capabilities, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
The Russian Navy has showcased its advanced military capabilities with frigates conducting missile drills in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday.
During the exercises, the frigates fired Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles, while a Russian submarine executed the launch of a Kalibr cruise missile, known for its nuclear warhead capabilities.
Adding to the display of military prowess, a coastal missile system executed a live launch of the Onyx anti-ship missile, underscoring Russia's modernized naval strength.
