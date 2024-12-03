Left Menu

Russian Naval Power: Hypersonic Drills in the Med

Russian Navy frigates have conducted drills in the Mediterranean Sea, firing Zircon hypersonic missiles. A submarine launched a Kalibr cruise missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Additionally, a coastal missile system launched an Onyx anti-ship missile, demonstrating advanced military capabilities, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:33 IST
Russian Naval Power: Hypersonic Drills in the Med
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Navy has showcased its advanced military capabilities with frigates conducting missile drills in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

During the exercises, the frigates fired Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles, while a Russian submarine executed the launch of a Kalibr cruise missile, known for its nuclear warhead capabilities.

Adding to the display of military prowess, a coastal missile system executed a live launch of the Onyx anti-ship missile, underscoring Russia's modernized naval strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

