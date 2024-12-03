Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Nepal and China Forge New Agreements

President Xi Jinping praised Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's dedication to enhancing China-Nepal relations, marking Oli's first visit to China as Prime Minister. The two leaders signed nine agreements to bolster strategic ties amid concerns over stalled projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Kathmandu | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:17 IST
In a bid to enhance China-Nepal diplomatic relations, President Xi Jinping commended Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's commitment during his maiden visit to China as Nepal's prime minister. The leaders finalized nine agreements, solidifying strategic collaborations between the two nations.

Oli, who is known for his pro-China stance, opted for China as his first foreign destination—a departure from past Nepali leaders' tradition of visiting India first—amid unyielded Belt and Road Initiative projects since 2017. Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba noted that the current help from China remains linked to the BRI framework.

The visit concluded with promises of increased Chinese investment in Nepal, including a 500 million RMB grant, facilitating Nepalese exports and encouraging Chinese business ventures in Nepal. This visit marks a pivotal moment for diplomatic and economic ties as both nations approach the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

