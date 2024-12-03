Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Betting and Drug Smuggling: Key Arrests Made in Nepal

Nepalese authorities have arrested four Indian nationals for facilitating online betting during the Nepal Premier League, while another individual was apprehended for smuggling hashish. The arrests highlight the crackdown on illegal activities in Kathmandu and the stringent measures being enforced by Nepal Police to curb illicit practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepalese authorities have arrested four Indian nationals on charges of facilitating illegal online betting during the Nepal Premier League, according to a statement by police on Tuesday.

The individuals, Suman Ghosh, 24, from Kolkata; Amit Yadav, 25, from Kanpur; and Sumant Kumar, 27, and Brajesh Kumar, 30, both from Bihar, were apprehended at the Tribhuvan International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu. They were found using online betting apps like Probo to engage in gambling activities.

In a separate incident, Mohamad Samir, a 30-year-old from Motihari in Bihar, was arrested in Hetauda for smuggling 111 kg of hashish. The contraband was discovered in 20 sacks concealed with sand and fertilizer during a vehicle security check. Samir was reportedly driving the vehicle towards Birgunj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

