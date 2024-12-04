Himachal Pradesh Gears Up for Winter: Preparations Underway

The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated a proactive approach to tackle the challenges of the forthcoming winter season. The administration has instructed officials to strategically deploy human resources and snow-removal machinery in areas susceptible to heavy snowfall.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena led a crucial meeting with department heads and district commissioners, emphasizing the need to prioritize road networks, hospitals, power, water facilities, and schools. The essential supply of food and fuel in isolated areas must be guaranteed, along with maintaining active communication channels.

As part of the comprehensive plan, Saxena mandated the creation of control rooms for emergency coordination. Discussions also highlighted the need for positioning disaster response forces in Shimla and other vulnerable districts to swiftly manage potential crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)