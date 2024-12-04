Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Gears Up for Winter: Preparations Underway

The Himachal Pradesh government is actively preparing for the upcoming winter season. Officials have been directed to deploy resources and equipment to vulnerable areas, focusing on maintaining road connectivity and essential services. Control rooms will be set up to manage emergencies, and disaster response forces will be pre-positioned in high-risk districts.

The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated a proactive approach to tackle the challenges of the forthcoming winter season. The administration has instructed officials to strategically deploy human resources and snow-removal machinery in areas susceptible to heavy snowfall.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena led a crucial meeting with department heads and district commissioners, emphasizing the need to prioritize road networks, hospitals, power, water facilities, and schools. The essential supply of food and fuel in isolated areas must be guaranteed, along with maintaining active communication channels.

As part of the comprehensive plan, Saxena mandated the creation of control rooms for emergency coordination. Discussions also highlighted the need for positioning disaster response forces in Shimla and other vulnerable districts to swiftly manage potential crises.

