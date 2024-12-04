Kremlin's Alleged Russification of Ukrainian Children Uncovered by Yale Research

A Yale University report exposed a controversial Kremlin-linked program allegedly involved in the forced transfer and Russification of Ukrainian children. Published on Tuesday, the research claims that 314 children were relocated to Russia using presidential aircraft and funds.

The report, supported by the U.S. State Department, highlights the systematic stripping of Ukrainian identity from these children and their placement with Russian families. Despite the Kremlin's denial, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and others involved.

This investigation adds momentum to potential new charges against Putin for crimes against humanity. Details of the program, confirmed through extensive data, may increase international pressure on Russia regarding these contentious actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)