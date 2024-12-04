Left Menu

Crypto Scandal: Alex Mashinsky's Guilty Plea in Celsius Fraud Case

Alex Mashinsky, ex-CEO of Celsius Network, pleaded guilty to fraud charges for misleading customers and manipulating company token value. He admitted to making false claims about regulatory approvals and selling his token holdings. Facing up to 30 years in prison, he was part of a broader crypto industry downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:33 IST
Crypto Scandal: Alex Mashinsky's Guilty Plea in Celsius Fraud Case

In a significant development in the cryptocurrency world, Alex Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of Celsius Network, has pleaded guilty to two criminal counts. On Tuesday, Mashinsky admitted to commodities fraud and a fraudulent scheme to manipulate the price of CEL, Celsius' proprietary token, before U.S. District Judge John Koeltl.

Mashinsky, 59, had been indicted on July 13, 2023, on seven counts, including fraud and market manipulation. Federal prosecutors accused him of misleading Celsius customers to invest, falsely claiming regulatory approvals, and inflating his company's token value. Despite initially pleading not guilty, Mashinsky has now accepted responsibility.

The case against Mashinsky emerges amid a wider disruption in the crypto sector following a price slump in 2022. Celsius filed for bankruptcy the same year, and other major players like FTX faced similar fates. The co-founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 25 years, highlighting the volatility and legal scrutiny in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024