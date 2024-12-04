Trump Transition Secures Justice Department Agreement

In a significant development, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has reached an accord with the Justice Department. The agreement, finalized on Tuesday, grants permission to submit names for essential background checks, facilitating access to classified information.

Previously, Trump's team signed an agreement for direct coordination with federal agencies, allowing them to tap into vital documents. However, negotiations with the Justice Department were ongoing and only recently culminated in this crucial signing.

This latest agreement paves the way for Trump and his team to be fully prepared from day one, as underscored by Trump's incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who highlighted the importance of being ready to implement the America First Agenda immediately after the January 20 inauguration.

