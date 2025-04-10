Trump Targets Critics: Security Clearances Revoked
President Donald Trump signed directives revoking security clearances for Christopher Krebs and Miles Taylor, both critics of his presidency. Taylor, who authored an anonymous book criticizing Trump, was labeled a traitor by Trump. Krebs disputed election fraud claims. Security implications for SentinelOne were noted.
On Wednesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump issued directives stripping security clearances from critics who served during his administration. Among them, Christopher Krebs, ex-cybersecurity chief, and Miles Taylor, former Homeland Security official, came under fire for opposing Trump.
Krebs, known for disputing Trump's unfounded election fraud claims in 2020, had his records under scrutiny. Taylor, author of a critical book, was accused of treason by Trump. The Justice Department is to investigate Taylor following the President's memorandums.
Furthermore, Trump's order affected individuals at the cybersecurity firm SentinelOne, which Krebs joined post-government service. Despite these developments, the company pledged to cooperate fully and maintained that its core mission remains unimpacted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI-powered red teaming raises global cybersecurity threat level
Irdai Mandates Forensic Auditors for Swift Cybersecurity Response
Atlas Systems and Tenable Join Forces to Fortify Cybersecurity
Sebi's Cybersecurity Extension: Ensuring Robust Resilience Amidst Evolving Threats
India Steps Up Cybersecurity Measures Amid Rising Threats