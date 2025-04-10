Left Menu

Trump Targets Critics: Security Clearances Revoked

President Donald Trump signed directives revoking security clearances for Christopher Krebs and Miles Taylor, both critics of his presidency. Taylor, who authored an anonymous book criticizing Trump, was labeled a traitor by Trump. Krebs disputed election fraud claims. Security implications for SentinelOne were noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:11 IST
Trump Targets Critics: Security Clearances Revoked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump issued directives stripping security clearances from critics who served during his administration. Among them, Christopher Krebs, ex-cybersecurity chief, and Miles Taylor, former Homeland Security official, came under fire for opposing Trump.

Krebs, known for disputing Trump's unfounded election fraud claims in 2020, had his records under scrutiny. Taylor, author of a critical book, was accused of treason by Trump. The Justice Department is to investigate Taylor following the President's memorandums.

Furthermore, Trump's order affected individuals at the cybersecurity firm SentinelOne, which Krebs joined post-government service. Despite these developments, the company pledged to cooperate fully and maintained that its core mission remains unimpacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025