Trump Targets Critics: Security Clearances Revoked

On Wednesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump issued directives stripping security clearances from critics who served during his administration. Among them, Christopher Krebs, ex-cybersecurity chief, and Miles Taylor, former Homeland Security official, came under fire for opposing Trump.

Krebs, known for disputing Trump's unfounded election fraud claims in 2020, had his records under scrutiny. Taylor, author of a critical book, was accused of treason by Trump. The Justice Department is to investigate Taylor following the President's memorandums.

Furthermore, Trump's order affected individuals at the cybersecurity firm SentinelOne, which Krebs joined post-government service. Despite these developments, the company pledged to cooperate fully and maintained that its core mission remains unimpacted.

