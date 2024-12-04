Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Hit Global Oil Trade: India-Based Entities Targeted

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on entities and vessels, including two from India, for transporting Iranian oil. This move aims to cut Iran's resources for its nuclear and ballistic programs. The sanctions affect various international entities, reinforcing the U.S. stance against Iran’s controversial activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 04:07 IST
U.S. Sanctions Hit Global Oil Trade: India-Based Entities Targeted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has expanded its sanctions to target 35 entities and vessels for the transport of Iranian oil, implicating two companies from India: Vision Ship Management LLP and Tightship Shipping Management (OPC) Private Limited. This move is part of a broader effort to curb Iran's capacity to finance its nuclear ambitions and regional proxy activities.

The U.S. Department of Treasury indicated that the sanctions are a response to Iran's aggressive actions, including an attack on Israel and nuclear developments, as previously sanctioned on October 11. Revenues from Iran's petroleum sector are said to finance nuclear programs, missile development, and support for terrorism.

Bradley T Smith, Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, reiterated the U.S.'s determination to disrupt Iran's shadow fleet involved in circumventing these sanctions. Indian and other international entities are now under heightened scrutiny as part of these economic sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024