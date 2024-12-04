Govt Funding for New Courthouses in Whanganui and Papakura to Improve Access to Justice

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Associate Minister Nicole McKee have announced government funding for new courthouses in Whanganui and Papakura, addressing longstanding concerns over inadequate facilities and delays in the justice system.

Minister Goldsmith explained that both locations require urgent replacements. “The current buildings are no longer fit for purpose, and staying put is simply not an option,” he said.

Papakura Courthouse: The existing building has been plagued by significant structural issues, including leaks that led to it being wrapped in plastic since 2021 to prevent further water damage. Construction of the new courthouse will begin in mid-2025 at the site of the former RSA building, purchased for $11 million. While exact funding details remain commercially sensitive, the project is expected to deliver a modern facility to better serve the local community.

Whanganui Courthouse: The current Whanganui High Court and District Court building, leased since the late 1960s, is outdated and lacks capacity for large jury trials. Associate Minister McKee confirmed a $100 million investment for a new courthouse that will include four courtrooms, two of which will be jury-capable, with one designed for multi-defendant trials.

Features of the New Courthouses

The new facilities will aim to modernize court operations and improve user experience by:

Providing safer, more comfortable spaces for victims, defendants, and their families.

Including additional security measures to ensure safety for all court participants.

Increasing capacity to handle complex cases, reducing delays in the justice system.

Ensuring compliance with modern building codes, including earthquake resilience.

Economic and Community Benefits

In addition to improving access to justice, the projects are expected to provide economic benefits by creating jobs during construction. Local businesses will likely benefit from increased activity associated with the projects.

Project Timelines

Papakura: Construction begins in mid-2025, with an anticipated completion date in 2027.

Whanganui: Construction is already underway, with the new courthouse also expected to open in 2027.

A Commitment to Justice Reform

“This investment reflects our commitment to ensuring all New Zealanders have access to justice in facilities that meet their needs,” Minister Goldsmith stated.

Minister McKee added, “These new courthouses are more than just buildings; they’re a promise to create safer, more effective spaces for justice to be served in our communities.”

The announcement has been welcomed by local stakeholders, who view it as a crucial step in addressing longstanding issues in both regions. With construction underway or soon to begin, the government is confident these projects will modernize and enhance the country’s court infrastructure for decades to come.