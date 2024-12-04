Left Menu

Supreme Court Defers Decision on Surendra Gadling's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court adjourned advocate Surendra Gadling's bail plea to December 18. Gadling has been in jail for nearly six years in connection with the 2016 Surajgarh iron ore mine arson case. Allegations link him to aiding Maoists and involvement in the Elgar Parishad case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:32 IST
Supreme Court Defers Decision on Surendra Gadling's Bail Plea
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has postponed its decision on Surendra Gadling's bail plea to December 18, marking another delay for the advocate who has spent almost six years in custody over allegations related to the 2016 iron ore mine arson in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

During a hearing, a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar agreed to defer the case after the Maharashtra government requested additional time, necessitated by the need to translate certain vernacular documents. The court has afforded the state government a two-week window to submit additional documents.

Gadling, accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, is alleged to have provided confidential government information to Maoist rebels. He's also linked to the Elgar Parishad-Maoist connection, which purportedly incited violence in Pune in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024