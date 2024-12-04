Supreme Court Defers Decision on Surendra Gadling's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has postponed its decision on Surendra Gadling's bail plea to December 18, marking another delay for the advocate who has spent almost six years in custody over allegations related to the 2016 iron ore mine arson in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

During a hearing, a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar agreed to defer the case after the Maharashtra government requested additional time, necessitated by the need to translate certain vernacular documents. The court has afforded the state government a two-week window to submit additional documents.

Gadling, accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, is alleged to have provided confidential government information to Maoist rebels. He's also linked to the Elgar Parishad-Maoist connection, which purportedly incited violence in Pune in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)