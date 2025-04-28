Left Menu

Justice Rajasheker Reddy Takes Oath as Telangana Lokayukta

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was sworn in as the Lokayukta of Telangana, with the oath administered by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan. B S Jag Jeevan Kumar was also sworn in as Upa Lokayukta. Prominent leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, attended the event.

Updated: 28-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:23 IST
On Monday, former High Court judge Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was officially sworn in as the Lokayukta of Telangana, marking a significant appointment in the state's judiciary system.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma during a formal ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, where several key state officials gathered.

Additionally, the ceremony witnessed the swearing-in of B S Jag Jeevan Kumar as the Upa Lokayukta, in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other political dignitaries.

