Justice Rajasheker Reddy Takes Oath as Telangana Lokayukta

On Monday, former High Court judge Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was officially sworn in as the Lokayukta of Telangana, marking a significant appointment in the state's judiciary system.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma during a formal ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, where several key state officials gathered.

Additionally, the ceremony witnessed the swearing-in of B S Jag Jeevan Kumar as the Upa Lokayukta, in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other political dignitaries.

