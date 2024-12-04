Constitutional Clash: Rahul Gandhi Stopped at Border Amid Tensions
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was halted at the Ghazipur border while attempting to reach Sambhal amidst prohibitory orders. Despite his promise to travel alone, authorities denied him entry citing ongoing tensions following mosque surveys. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasized his constitutional right to visit, underscoring political friction.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced a blockade at the Ghazipur border when attempting to travel to Sambhal amid active prohibitory orders. His request to continue solo was denied, highlighting a growing political standoff.
In the wake of mosque surveys that led to unrest, authorities have tightened restrictions, extending them until the year's end. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for respect of constitutional rights, pressing the importance of Gandhi's visit.
The situation has been tense since a dispute over a religious site, escalating into violence and raising security concerns. Officials remain firm on halting unauthorized entry, with strong police presence at key border points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
