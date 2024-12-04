Constitutional Clash: Rahul Gandhi Stopped at Border Amid Tensions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced a blockade at the Ghazipur border when attempting to travel to Sambhal amid active prohibitory orders. His request to continue solo was denied, highlighting a growing political standoff.

In the wake of mosque surveys that led to unrest, authorities have tightened restrictions, extending them until the year's end. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for respect of constitutional rights, pressing the importance of Gandhi's visit.

The situation has been tense since a dispute over a religious site, escalating into violence and raising security concerns. Officials remain firm on halting unauthorized entry, with strong police presence at key border points.

(With inputs from agencies.)