Teacher Arrested for Heinous Crime in Yadrami

A private school teacher in Yadrami town was arrested for allegedly raping a minor student. He faces charges under the POCSO Act. The incident has sparked protests from students, teachers, and organizations demanding justice.

Updated: 04-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A private school teacher in Yadrami town has been arrested on charges of raping a minor student, according to police statements made on Wednesday.

The suspect has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following allegations of sexually assaulting a fifth-grade girl.

The incident has triggered unrest in the town, with students, teachers, and various organizations rallying for strict action to be taken against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

