Teacher Arrested for Heinous Crime in Yadrami

A private school teacher in Yadrami town has been arrested on charges of raping a minor student, according to police statements made on Wednesday.

The suspect has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following allegations of sexually assaulting a fifth-grade girl.

The incident has triggered unrest in the town, with students, teachers, and various organizations rallying for strict action to be taken against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)