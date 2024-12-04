Teacher Arrested for Heinous Crime in Yadrami
A private school teacher in Yadrami town was arrested for allegedly raping a minor student. He faces charges under the POCSO Act. The incident has sparked protests from students, teachers, and organizations demanding justice.
- India
A private school teacher in Yadrami town has been arrested on charges of raping a minor student, according to police statements made on Wednesday.
The suspect has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following allegations of sexually assaulting a fifth-grade girl.
The incident has triggered unrest in the town, with students, teachers, and various organizations rallying for strict action to be taken against the accused.
