NATO Prioritizes Air Defense Support for Ukraine
NATO officials concluded that supplying air defense systems to Ukraine is crucial for protecting its infrastructure against Russian threats. Secretary General Mark Rutte noted unanimous support among members for this initiative, with a commitment to deliver necessary aid in the coming weeks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:16 IST
NATO's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's air defenses was underscored at a meeting attended by the country's foreign minister, according to Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte.
The consensus among members was clear: aiding Ukraine's infrastructure against potential Russian attacks through air defense systems is of utmost importance.
Rutte expressed confidence that NATO allies would expedite support to Ukraine in the ensuing days and weeks.
