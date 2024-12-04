UNHCR Concerned Over Australia’s New Laws Allowing Refugee Transfers to Third Countries

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has expressed deep concern regarding the passage of sweeping new laws by the Australian Parliament late last week. The new legislation allows for the transfer of refugees, asylum-seekers, and stateless individuals to third countries that are paid to accept them, a measure that raises significant legal and human rights concerns.

The new laws are viewed by UNHCR as a further extension of Australia’s externalization of its obligations under international law to protect refugees and other vulnerable groups. UNHCR has submitted a series of objections, stressing that such measures may violate international protections for people in need of asylum. These arrangements, the agency argues, are incompatible with Australia’s legal obligations to uphold the international protection needs of refugees, asylum-seekers, and stateless individuals.

The legislation could impact thousands of people, many of whom have been residing in Australia for years and have already been recognized as needing international protection. One of the most alarming provisions in the new laws is the restriction on certain nationalities from applying for Australian visas, which effectively bars individuals from seeking refuge in Australia. Additionally, the legislation criminalizes non-compliance with removal orders and allows the confiscation of mobile phones from detainees under certain circumstances.

UNHCR’s opposition highlights the broader implications of these new measures for vulnerable populations. The agency urges Australia to reconsider these policies and implement legal and policy reforms that protect the rights of refugees, asylum-seekers, and stateless individuals. The UNHCR remains ready to collaborate with the Australian government to address its challenges, including the complexities of specific cases, while ensuring that Australia remains in compliance with its international obligations.

The new law has sparked significant debate about the balance between national security concerns and humanitarian obligations, particularly regarding the treatment of displaced people and refugees. UNHCR continues to emphasize the importance of maintaining international protection standards and offering sustainable solutions for refugees, in line with the principles of human dignity and rights under international law.