Lok Sabha Dynamics: Question Hour Protocols Highlighted by Speaker Om Birla

In a recent session of the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need for structured discourse during the Question Hour. He asserted that ministers should wait for the Chair's permission before responding to members' enquiries.

This directive came in the wake of exchanges between Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Goyal's background as a former power minister was highlighted during a discussion on solar energy initiatives.

Birla also instructed ministers and members to keep questions and answers brief, aiming to accommodate all 20 questions chosen for oral response, thereby optimizing the legislative session's productivity.

