Lok Sabha Dynamics: Question Hour Protocols Highlighted by Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged ministers to refrain from answering questions during the Question Hour unless permitted by the Chair. This directive followed incidents involving ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal. Birla stressed the importance of concise exchanges to enable all scheduled questions to be addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent session of the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need for structured discourse during the Question Hour. He asserted that ministers should wait for the Chair's permission before responding to members' enquiries.

This directive came in the wake of exchanges between Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Goyal's background as a former power minister was highlighted during a discussion on solar energy initiatives.

Birla also instructed ministers and members to keep questions and answers brief, aiming to accommodate all 20 questions chosen for oral response, thereby optimizing the legislative session's productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

