Syrian Conflict Escalates: Tensions Rise in Hama Region

Overnight, a series of intense airstrikes pushed Syrian rebels back from Hama, a strategic city that, if captured, would increase pressure on President Bashar al-Assad. Both rebels and government sources confirmed the development on Wednesday.

In recent days, rebels have rapidly gained ground, notably seizing control of Aleppo, Syria's second city, and its surrounding areas, reaching within a few kilometers of Hama. The swift advancement raised concerns for Assad's allies, prompting Iran to consider sending forces if needed, and Russia to urge an end to what it calls 'terrorist aggression' on Syria.

In support of Assad, Iran-backed Iraqi fighters have entered Syria, while the government intensifies conscription efforts in Damascus and eastern Deir al-Zor. Residents reported fierce battles over Jabal Zain al-Abidin, a hill providing strategic advantage for entry into Hama, as reinforced by state media and war monitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)