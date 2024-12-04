Left Menu

Syrian Conflict Escalates: Tensions Rise in Hama Region

Intensified airstrikes have forced Syrian rebels to retreat from Hama, heightening pressure on President Bashar al-Assad. The rebel advance, which captured Aleppo, has alarmed Assad's allies like Iran and Russia. The ongoing conflict risks further destabilization in the region, which has endured years of turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:30 IST
Syrian Conflict Escalates: Tensions Rise in Hama Region
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Overnight, a series of intense airstrikes pushed Syrian rebels back from Hama, a strategic city that, if captured, would increase pressure on President Bashar al-Assad. Both rebels and government sources confirmed the development on Wednesday.

In recent days, rebels have rapidly gained ground, notably seizing control of Aleppo, Syria's second city, and its surrounding areas, reaching within a few kilometers of Hama. The swift advancement raised concerns for Assad's allies, prompting Iran to consider sending forces if needed, and Russia to urge an end to what it calls 'terrorist aggression' on Syria.

In support of Assad, Iran-backed Iraqi fighters have entered Syria, while the government intensifies conscription efforts in Damascus and eastern Deir al-Zor. Residents reported fierce battles over Jabal Zain al-Abidin, a hill providing strategic advantage for entry into Hama, as reinforced by state media and war monitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024