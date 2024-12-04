Palestinian Unity: New Hope for Gaza's Future?

The longstanding strife between Fatah and Hamas may see a turning point as both factions edge closer to a groundbreaking agreement. The deal aims to establish a committee of politically independent technocrats to govern the Gaza Strip post-war, a move that could pave the way for enduring peace with Israel.

Persistent efforts to reconcile the factions have faced numerous setbacks since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007. However, recent negotiations in Cairo reportedly led to a preliminary agreement, with a proposed committee to include 12-15 members, primarily from Gaza.

This proposed governance structure seeks to report to the Palestinian Authority based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and engage with local and international bodies to facilitate aid and rebuilding efforts. Yet, the plan remains contentious, with dissent within Fatah and challenges to be resolved regarding committee appointments.

