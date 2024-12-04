Left Menu

Palestinian Unity: New Hope for Gaza's Future?

Fatah and Hamas are nearing an agreement to form a committee of independent technocrats to manage Gaza after the war, potentially ending Hamas' control and facilitating ceasefire talks with Israel. This plan, although facing internal opposition and skepticism, could fulfill a key Israeli objective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:57 IST
Palestinian Unity: New Hope for Gaza's Future?
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The longstanding strife between Fatah and Hamas may see a turning point as both factions edge closer to a groundbreaking agreement. The deal aims to establish a committee of politically independent technocrats to govern the Gaza Strip post-war, a move that could pave the way for enduring peace with Israel.

Persistent efforts to reconcile the factions have faced numerous setbacks since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007. However, recent negotiations in Cairo reportedly led to a preliminary agreement, with a proposed committee to include 12-15 members, primarily from Gaza.

This proposed governance structure seeks to report to the Palestinian Authority based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and engage with local and international bodies to facilitate aid and rebuilding efforts. Yet, the plan remains contentious, with dissent within Fatah and challenges to be resolved regarding committee appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024