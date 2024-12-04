Left Menu

Foiled Attack at the Golden Temple: A Test of Security and Tensions

An armed attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple was thwarted by alert police officers. The shooter, identified as a former terrorist, missed his target and was quickly subdued. The incident has sparked a political outcry over security measures in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An attempt to assassinate Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was thwarted on Wednesday, as a shooter opened fire at him in the Golden Temple, Amritsar. The attacker, recognized as former terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, missed his mark and was promptly subdued by a vigilant police officer.

The attack, occurring around 9:30 am, was captured on camera as Badal performed 'sewadar' duties outside the Sikh shrine as penance for past governmental errors. Police clarified that the shooter acted alone, and Chaura was later arrested, with the assault weapon recovered. Punjab's law enforcement, praised for their prompt response, assured a thorough investigation into the attack.

The incident ignited political discourse, with opposition leaders criticizing state security under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. After directing an exhaustive inquiry, Mann lauded the police for averting further crisis. Meanwhile, calls for improved security measures and introspection on the incident's implications echo across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

