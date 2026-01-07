Left Menu

Rebuilding Ukraine: Security and Economic Strength

The reconstruction of Ukraine is tied to security guarantees, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Economic strength is crucial for Ukraine to maintain a formidable stance against Russia. Allies convened in Paris to finalize their contributions to these future security guarantees.

On Tuesday in Paris, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the vital role of security guarantees in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. He stated that economic strength is essential for Ukraine to remain a credible force against Russian advances.

Merz pointed out that Ukraine's ability to continue standing up to Russia is deeply intertwined with its economic resilience. Without a robust economic base, security guarantees might falter, he warned.

In light of these concerns, Ukraine's international allies gathered in Paris to finalize their future contributions to security measures, underscoring the global commitment to Ukraine's stability and sovereignty.

