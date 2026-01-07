Rebuilding Ukraine: Security and Economic Strength

On Tuesday in Paris, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the vital role of security guarantees in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. He stated that economic strength is essential for Ukraine to remain a credible force against Russian advances.

Merz pointed out that Ukraine's ability to continue standing up to Russia is deeply intertwined with its economic resilience. Without a robust economic base, security guarantees might falter, he warned.

In light of these concerns, Ukraine's international allies gathered in Paris to finalize their future contributions to security measures, underscoring the global commitment to Ukraine's stability and sovereignty.