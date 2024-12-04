Left Menu

Controversial Comeback: Usmanov Re-elected as Fencing Federation President

Alisher Usmanov returns as president of the International Fencing Federation amidst backlash from Ukraine. Despite sanctions and travel bans, Usmanov was elected with widespread support, causing Ukrainian officials to denounce the process as 'illegal and immoral.' His spokesperson defends the legitimacy and democratic nature of the election.

04-12-2024
Alisher Usmanov

Alisher Usmanov, a Russian-Uzbek billionaire sanctioned by the EU and US, has been re-elected as president of the International Fencing Federation, sparking criticism from Ukraine. His election comes after a contentious vote where he received overwhelming support despite his controversial past.

The Ukrainian Fencing Federation has condemned Usmanov's return, arguing the election was orchestrated and fundamentally flawed. This sentiment mirrors Ukrainian Olympic gold medallist Olha Kharlan's concerns over the considerable backing Usmanov received from international representatives.

Usmanov's spokesperson hit back, asserting that labeling the election 'illegal and immoral' shows disrespect to the democratic process. They highlighted Usmanov's history of supporting equal access within the Federation, questioning why the current vote differed drastically from previous near-unanimous elections.

