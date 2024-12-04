Battling the Shadow: Tackling the 'Sarpanch Pati' System

The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj has announced a series of initiatives aimed at dismantling the 'Sarpanch Pati' system, a prevalent practice where the husband of an elected woman sarpanch assumes control.

In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj SP Singh Baghel emphasized the importance of diverse communication strategies, including community radio, to address this issue.

The ministry is broadcasting programs like 'Jan Jan Tak Jankari' through 15 community radio stations in Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. This initiative seeks to inform the public about the detrimental effects of proxy governance and to promote schemes like SVAMITVA and the e-GramSwaraj portal.

