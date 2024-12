Swift Pension Problem Solutions Achieved, says Union Minister

In a recent Lok Sabha session, Union Minister Jitendra Singh reported significant progress in resolving pensioners' grievances, with over 1.68 lakh cases addressed in the past two years.

The Centralised Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), an online grievance system, successfully reduced backlogs ensuring no case is pending beyond two years.

Technological innovations like auto forwarding bolster efficiency, while a special drive aimed at family pensions achieved 94% resolution, showcasing government dedication to quality and timely grievance redressal.

(With inputs from agencies.)